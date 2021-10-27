 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert