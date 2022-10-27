Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Graupel is a type of frozen precipitation. Its density is low, and it can easily be crushed, unlike a hailstone.