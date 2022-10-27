 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

