Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Rain. Low 56F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

