This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
