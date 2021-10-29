 Skip to main content
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

