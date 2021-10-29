Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
