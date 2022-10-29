 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

