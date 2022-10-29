This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
