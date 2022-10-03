 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

