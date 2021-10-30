 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert