 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert