This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 deg…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. T…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Tempe…