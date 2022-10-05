Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.