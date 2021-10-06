This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg fo…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. T…