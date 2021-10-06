 Skip to main content
Oct. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

