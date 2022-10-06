For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
9 a.m. update: Dominion Energy is reporting 37,414 customers without power in Virginia; most of them (28,390) are in southeastern Virginia.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg dropped the wind advisory and flood watch it had issued through midday Saturday as the now system — no longer considered tropical — continues to weaken.
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.