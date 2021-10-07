This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
