 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert