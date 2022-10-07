 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

