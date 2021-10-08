Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
What goes into a disaster kit and go-bag? Here's a checklist for everything from hurricanes to wildfires
When a disaster strikes, you may be stuck for days without power or safe running water. Or you might only have time to grab a bag and go.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. There is a 49% chance of rain i…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Lynchburg fo…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Thursday, the forecast is showin…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of …
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the r…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mainly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be w…
This year's ozone hole is shaping up to be larger than average in area, but well within expectations.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overni…