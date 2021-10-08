 Skip to main content
Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

