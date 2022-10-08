 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.

