 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Oct. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert