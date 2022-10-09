 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Money on the way to Virginia's flood prone areas

At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.

