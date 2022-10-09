Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thrashing winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian blew sand onto the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach, leaving a gritty mess that public works’ crews are trying to clean up.
At the end of September, the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced $13.6 million in grants from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund (CFPF) to help numerous communities across the state manage flooding.
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the fo…
Drought that dried out large parts of the U.S., Europe and China this summer was made 20 times more likely by climate change, a study says.
Westbound Interstate 64 is expected to be shut down for six hours due to downed wires in the roadway, halting travel through Newport News for the better portion of Friday afternoon into early evening.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. …
Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Expect …