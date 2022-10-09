Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.