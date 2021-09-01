This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low around 60F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
