Sep. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.