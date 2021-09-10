Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
It took just a few minutes for a somewhat vague risk of tornadoes with Hurricane Ida’s remnants to become a frantic tornado emergency for the town of Blacksburg early Tuesday evening.
