Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.