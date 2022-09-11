Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degree…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may wa…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Most likely, th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall arou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to r…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…