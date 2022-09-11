Sep. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.