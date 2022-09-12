This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
