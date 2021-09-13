Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degree…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 deg…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day i…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it w…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm …
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…