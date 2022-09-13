Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.