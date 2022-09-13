This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. P…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. You may wa…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Most likely, th…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light a…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to r…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. The area will see t…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.