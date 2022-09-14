 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

