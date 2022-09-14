For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
