This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
