Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Thursday's outlook. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

