This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
