Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

