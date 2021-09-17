Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll se…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll se…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks sh…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…