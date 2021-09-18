 Skip to main content
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

