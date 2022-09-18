Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
