Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

