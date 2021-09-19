Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. There is a moderately high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll se…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfec…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks sh…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperat…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks t…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see s…
This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lync…