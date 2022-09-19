 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

