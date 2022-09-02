 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

