Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
