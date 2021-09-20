 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert