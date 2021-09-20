This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 38% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
