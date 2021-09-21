Lynchburg's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Scattered…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy sk…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll se…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperat…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Lynchburg folks sh…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. There is a moderately h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll se…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We'll see s…