 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Sep. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Cooler. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert