Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

