Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
