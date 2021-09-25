 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert