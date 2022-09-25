Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.