This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
