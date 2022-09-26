 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

