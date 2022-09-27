This evening in Lynchburg: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
