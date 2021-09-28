 Skip to main content
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

