For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are …
For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatur…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. T…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Lynchburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. It should b…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overni…
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect pe…
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecas…