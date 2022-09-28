For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
