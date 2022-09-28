 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

