This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Overcast. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for Virginia on Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian slammed into the southwestern coast of Florida and started a destructive path north. Remnants of the powerful storm could result in heavy rains and flooding in the commonwealth in the coming days.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
