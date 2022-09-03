Lynchburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the making…
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
This evening in Lynchburg: Mainly clear. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
This evening in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then becoming clear overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chanc…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. I…
This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Tempera…