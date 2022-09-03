 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

